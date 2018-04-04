4.4.18 Crab & Avocado Salad

Crab & Avocado Salad
(Maryland Jumbo Lump Crab, Celery Root, Remoulade)
Recipe provided by Michael Yaffe, Chef de Cuisine at Foxwoods Resort Casino
Ingredients:
3-4oz Jumbo Lump Crab Meat
½ Avocado out of husk pit removed , sliced
1 each Lemon cut in half
2-3oz peeled julienned celery root
1 tsp Grain Mustard
1tsp Mayonnaise
Tabasco sauce
3 each sprigs water cress
5 each celery leaves
Kosher salt
Cracked black pepper
Evoo
Instructions:
Remoulade:
In a small bowl put mustard, mayonnaise and squeeze the juice from half of the lemon, mix, add a splash of tabasco sauce, season with salt and pepper to taste.
Celery Root:
In a separate bowl, add the cut celery root, mix in remoulade to incorporate, adjust seasoning with salt in pepper
Jumbo Lump Crab:
Place crab in small bowl, add remaining juice from the other half of the lemon, drizzle EVOO, season with salt and pepper
Build
Place celery root mixture in a small ring mold, pack down with bottom of a spoon, place sliced avocado on top, drizzle Evoo. Season with salt and pepper, place crab meat on top avocado, pack it down a bit. Garnish with celery leaves and watercress, drizzle of oil.