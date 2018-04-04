CCSU promotes acts of kindness to honor Sandy Hook victim

CCSU promotes acts of kindness in honor of Sandy Hook victim's birthday (WFSB)

Central Connecticut State University honored the life of Ana Grace Marquez-Greene on Wednesday.

The 6-year-old was tragically killed in the Sandy Hook mass shooting.

The school is promoting acts of kindness they hope will carry through the rest of this month.

April 4 is Ana Grace’s birthday, which is why they chose the month of April.

The CCSU community wore purple in her honor because it was her favorite color.

If she were alive, she would’ve been 12 on Wednesday.

Crystal Diaz, a CCSU student, hopes to become a teacher who can make a difference.

“Kids all around need love and the easiest place to do that is in the school. They’re there most of the time,” Diaz said

Students, faculty, and staff on campus made a promise on Ana’s birthday. To spread intentional acts of kindness throughout April.

“The cards we gave out today were acts of kindness. They think that they can bring those cards out and do those acts of kindness that we don’t usually see every day,” Diaz said.

Ana Grace’s mom told Channel 3 their mission at Ana Grace Project is to promote love, community, and connection for families and kids.

“When they say, ‘I want to go to CCSU, I want to go to college, I dream about a future,’ then it does make a difference for us because that’s what we want. We want kids to see themselves here on campus,” said Nelba Marquez-Greene, Ana Grace’s mother.

All of this is to honor the memory of beloved Ana Grace Marquez-Greene.

“To demonstrate love wins,” said Zuoma Toro, President of CCSU.

