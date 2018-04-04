Several chances for snow and rain!

FEELING LIKE WINTER TODAY…

Today is going to be a rather cold day for early April. Despite a good deal of strong spring sunshine, temperatures will only reach 40-45. The northwest wind will still gust to 30 mph or higher and the wind chill will be in the 20s and lower 30s most of the day.

Temperatures will fall back through the 30s this evening and overnight lows will be in the 20s. The sky will be clear in the evening then clouds will overspread the state toward dawn in advance of the next storm system.

UNSETTLED FRIDAY…

A storm system will move into the Northeast on Friday. Snow or a wintry mix will develop after the morning commute. A slushy accumulation of a coating to 2” is possible over portions of interior Connecticut before the precipitation changes to all rain in the afternoon. A strong southwesterly breeze will develop and temperatures are expected to reach 45-50 by late in the day.

THE WEEKEND…

Saturday could prove to be a very interesting day. A cold front will settle to the south of New England and a storm system will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast. As of the latest model runs, the storm system remains far enough to our south, to have little impact on CT. Now with that said, things can change, and if that storm system decides to jog a little further north, we could have some snow here in the state. We'll certainly keep you posted as the models continue to come on in. It's going to be a cool day regardless with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

Sunday will be much brighter with a mostly sunny sky. However, a brisk northwest wind will usher in another shot of cold air. Afternoon highs will only be in the low and middle 40s, which is a good 10 degrees below normal.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

The forecast for Monday and Tuesday is complicated. A coastal storm will bring precipitation to Connecticut at some point, but the timing and the impact is highly uncertain. For now, we are going with increasing cloudiness on Monday and a chance for rain or a wintry mix later in the day. Temperatures will remain below normal with highs in the 40s. Depending on the exact storm track, we could have snow or rain on Tuesday, perhaps even both. We will keep you updated!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

