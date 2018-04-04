Strong winds tonight and several chances for snow and rain!

POWERFUL WINDS THIS EVENING…

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for Litchfield, Hartford, Northern Fairfield, and Northern New Haven Counties. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Tolland, Windham, Southern Fairfield, Southern New Haven, Middlesex, and New London Counties.

A cold front passed through Connecticut this afternoon with a round of showers, some of which were heavy. Now, we’ll have to deal with a strong west to northwest wind this evening and tonight. The combination of cold air advection, high wind speeds aloft, and a tight pressure gradient at the surface will cause wind gusts to 50-60 mph. Winds this strong could bring down branches and tree limbs, and the result could be isolated to scattered power outages. The air will gradually turn colder as well. Temperatures will drop into the 40s this evening then into the 30s in many locations by midnight. Overnight lows will range from 25-30. The wind will ease up a little by late tonight and gusts should drop to between 30 and 40 mph. The sky will partially clear this evening, then it will become mainly clear overnight.

FEELING LIKE WINTER THURSDAY…

A rather cold day for early April. Despite a good deal of strong spring sunshine, temperatures will only reach 40-45. The northwest wind will still gust to 30 mph or higher and the wind chill will be in the 20s and lower 30s most of the day.

Temperatures will fall back through the 30s tomorrow evening and overnight lows will be in the 20s. The sky will be clear in the evening then clouds will overspread the state toward dawn in advance of the next storm system.

UNSETTLED FRIDAY…

A storm system will move into the Northeast on Friday. Snow or a wintry mix will develop Friday morning. A slushy accumulation of a coating to 2” is possible over portions of interior Connecticut before the precipitation changes to all rain in the afternoon. A strong southwesterly breeze will develop and temperatures are expected to reach 45-50 by late in the day.

THE WEEKEND…

Saturday could prove to be a very interesting day. A cold front will settle to the south of New England and a storm system will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast. It now looks like significant precipitation will extend northward into Connecticut. What form it takes remains to be seen. If the atmosphere is cold enough, parts of the state could see a substantial snowfall. However, we could also have a wintry mix or even some rain for portions of the state. Precipitation should taper off during the afternoon, but if the clouds don’t clear away, high temperatures will be held to 40-45.

Fortunately, Sunday will be much brighter with a mostly sunny sky. However, a brisk northwest wind will usher in another shot of cold air. Afternoon highs will only be in the low and middle 40s, which is a good 10 degrees below normal.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

The forecast for Monday and Tuesday is complicated. A coastal storm will bring precipitation to Connecticut at some point, but the timing and the impact is highly uncertain. For now, we are going with increasing cloudiness on Monday and a chance for rain or a wintry mix later in the day. Temperatures will remain below normal with highs in the 40s. Depending on the exact storm track, we could have snow or rain on Tuesday, perhaps even both. We will keep you updated!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

