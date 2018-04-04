Tractor-trailer crash created delays on I-95 in Norwalk

Tractor-trailer crash creates delays on I-95 in Norwalk (CT State Police)

State Police are investigating a crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer on I-95 in Norwalk.

The crash happened on the northbound side near exit 14 in the left lane.

State police said there were minor injuries reported.

They are asking drivers to reduce speed approaching first responders working on the left side of the highway.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

