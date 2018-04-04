Home invasion survivor says he's considering congressional run

The lone survivor of a deadly 2007 home invasion in Cheshire says he is considering a run for Congress.

He's among a list of possible candidates who are eyeing the seat held by Democratic Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty, who is under fire for her handling of harassment complaints in her office.

She has announced that she is not seeking re-election.

Petit told Channel 3 on Wednesday that he is talking to people, weighing the pros and cons to decide if it would be the right move for him, his family, and the state.

Petit is a Republican state representative and is among at least five declared or potential 5th district candidates.

Petit's wife and two daughters were killed in the Cheshire home invasion. He was severely wounded but survived.

