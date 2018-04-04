4th Republican gubernatorial debate held in New Britain

GOP candidates for governor are participating in their fourth debate on Wednesday (WFSB)

Wednesday night is round four for Republican candidates running for governor.

They will get another chance to debate the issues and meet voters.

The state GOP party is hosting the event in New Britain.

Nine candidates are expected to take the stage.

The nine candidates who are planning on being at the event are pretty much the same candidates who have been in all the other debates.

The Republican candidates have also been in several town forums. There was one recently in Glastonbury, where they had a spirited discussion on taxes and how they're going to create jobs.

Erin Stewart, who is the mayor of New Britain, where tonight's debate is being held, recently declared she is also going to run for governor. However, she can't participate in the debate because she hasn't reached her financial goals.

She needs to have raised at least $175 thousand to be part of the debate.

State Senator Toni Boucher will not be able to take part in this debate because she's still exploring and she also has not raised enough money to qualify.

There were some new developments this week in the run for governor.

Susan Byesiewicz, a Democrat and former secretary of the state, officially declared her run for governor. She's seen as a strong candidate.

Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty is on the hot seat for how she handled sexual harassment and abuse in her office. She said won't seek re-election, so it’s possible some of the candidates for governor, republican and democrat, may switch gears.

Wednesday’s debate starts at 6 p.m. at New Britain High School and goes for two hours.

