Business, tech school with 2 CT campuses closes immediately

A business and technical school with two locations in Connecticut announced on Wednesday that it has permanently closed.

Ridley-Lowell Business & Technical Institute officials sent a letter to students saying all future classes and programs are canceled, and all campuses are now closed.

The institute has locations in New London and Danbury.

Officials said the institute has “faced severe financial and operational challenges over the last year, after the U.S. Department of Education withdrew recognition of its accreditor, ACICS."

Institute officials said while they tried to obtain accreditation, the economic and operational impacts left them unable to continue to operate.

“Efforts to secure outside investment were unsuccessful,” school officials said in the letter.

