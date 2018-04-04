Man who lied to teen about age now facing more charges

A Torrington man is facing more charges, accused of having a sexual relationship with a young girl.

Police say 45-year-old Christopher Galvin's new charges include risk of injury to a minor, and enticing a minor.

In January, Galvin was arrested for sexually assaulting his then 17-year-old girlfriend last year.

Police say Galvin befriended the victim in an online chat room when she was in the eighth grade.

