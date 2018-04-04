Ansonia police searching for bank robbery suspect

Ansonia police are searching for a man who robbed a Webster Bank (Ansonia PD)

Ansonia Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank on Wednesday.

Police said they responded to Webster Bank at 200 Division St. around 3:40 p.m.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5’8” to 5’10” tall, a medium build with black hair and a beard.

He was wearing a dark-colored Nike jacket with blue lining, blue jeans, and dark shoes.

Police said he did not show a weapon or make any threats.

The suspect got away with an undetermined amount of money.

Ansonia police said the teller gave the suspect money with a dye pack, which exploded in the parking lot, leaving red dye on some of the money and suspect.

The suspect left the scene in a tan or light-colored SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call Ansonia Police.

