Mom charged after 3-month-old found with 'multiple bone fractures'

A Shelton mother is facing charges after police said her baby was found to have multiple bone fractures.

On Wednesday, Ansonia police arrested 24-year-old Migdalia Camilini-Otero. She was charged with first-degree assault, risk of injury to a minor, and first-degree reckless endangerment.

Police said her arrest comes following a complaint that was made last May, stating her 3-month-old baby was suffering from multiple bone fractures.

The investigation showed the child had multiple rib fractures, a fractured clavicle, and a broken foot, along with other injuries, police said.

“The injuries were consistent with abuse and not the result of an accident,” police said in a press release.

The child is currently in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.

Camilini-Otero was released on a $10,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.