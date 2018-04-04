Emergency crews responding to serious crash in Tolland

Emergency crews are responding to a serious crash in Tolland.

According to Tolland County Mutual Aid, Tolland Fire Department is responding to the area of Mile Hill Road and Cedar Swamp Road.

Crews were dispatched to the scene around 10:30 p.m. for a one-car crash.

Lifestar Medical Helicopter was requested, but can't respond due to wind conditions.

There is no word on the injuries at this time.

