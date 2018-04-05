Colchester man killed in Portland crash

A Colchester man was killed in a crash in Portland on Thursday (WFSB)

A man from Colchester was killed in a crash on Route 66 in Portland on Thursday morning.

The one-car crash happened around 2:30 a.m.

Police said 26-year-old Joshua Ogden was driving the car at the time of the crash.

He was treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital where he died.

The crash closed the road for a while however it has since reopened.

It is unclear at this time what caused the crash.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved