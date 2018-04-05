Crash closes section of Route 66 in Portland

A one-car crash closed a section on Rt. 66 in Portland early Thursday morning.

According to officials, the crash occurred east of the 1500 block, where police have closed the road eastbound.

One person was transported from the scene as a result of the crash.

