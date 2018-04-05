Wake for fallen state trooper held at Rentschler Field

The procession arrived at Rentschler Field in East Hartford around 12:15 p.m. (WFSB)

Manchester firefighters honored fallen State Trooper First Class Miller as the procession traveled to East Harford (Manchester firefighters/family photo)

State Police First Class Trooper Kevin Miller's wake and funeral are being held at Rentschler Field (WFSB)

Calling hours for a state trooper killed in a crash are being held Thursday afternoon in East Hartford.

Trooper First Class Kevin Miller, 49, was killed on Interstate 84 east in Tolland last week.

Thursday, family and friends paid their final respects.

Much like last week, a huge procession of law enforcement and first responders honored his service. It went from a funeral home in Stafford Springs, to Troop C in Tolland, and finally to Rentschler Field in East Hartford. The procession ended there around 12:15 p.m.

Miller was described as a dedicated trooper, father, brother, son, uncle, friend, and Marine.

"We just really love them. They are part of our community and we know their children and going to school together," said Lara Sorich, who lives in Coventry where Miller raised his two children.

He was with the Connecticut State Police for nearly 20 years and was just a few months shy of being eligible for retirement. He was assigned to Troop K in Colchester, Troop E in Montville, and most recently Troop C.

It’s been a little more than a week since he was killed. A state police accident report said his cruiser rear-ended a tractor-trailer.

State police created a memorial fund in his honor. They said all of the money raised will go to Miller’s ex-wife and his two children who are 13 and 10. It can be found here.

People have been dropping off flowers and sending condolences to the Trooper's family and fellow troopers.

One woman who used to be an EMT said the first responder family is a close-knit one.

“It’s hard to hear. It’s hard to see and my thoughts and prayers go out to his family," said Tammy Paquin, a former EMT. "So close to retirement, spending time with his family. Truly my heart is with his family.”

Calling hours run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Rentschler Field on Thursday.

The funeral service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at the same place. Hundreds of police officers and firefighters from other states are expected to attend.

