Calling hours for fallen trooper set for today

A procession of state police and other law enforcement members to honor Trooper First Class Kevin Miller. (WFSB/submitted)

Calling hours for a state trooper killed in a crash are set for Thursday in East Hartford.

Trooper First Class Kevin Miller, 49, was killed on Interstate 84 east in Tolland last week.

Thursday, family and friends will pay their final respects.

Much like last week, there will be a huge procession of law enforcement and first responders to honor his service. Stream live around 11 a.m. here.

Miller was described as a dedicated trooper, father, brother, son, uncle, friend and Marine.

He was with the Connecticut State Police for nearly 20 years and was just a few months shy of being eligible for retirement.

It’s been a little more than a week since he was killed. A state police accident report said his cruiser rear-ended a tractor trailer.

State police created a memorial fund in his honor. They said all of the money raised will go to Miller’s ex-wife and his two children who are 13 and 10.

Calling hours run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Rentschler Field.

The funeral service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at the same place.

