Tree branch brings down power lines in Manchester

A large tree fell in Manchester bringing power lines down as well on Thursday (WFSB).

A large tree branch on Maple Street fell early Thursday morning and brought down power lines in the area.

According to officials, the branch fell in the area of Maple and Spruce Streets. Manchester Public Works crews were cleaning up the debris.

Currently there are no outages in town, however there were a high of around 100.

While there are no wind warnings now, there was a wind advisory in the area last night.

