Downed tree, wires closes road in Union

A downed tree and wires in Union closed a road on Thursday morning.

According to the Department of Transportation, it happened on Route 171 near Lawson Road.

There are no reports of injuries.

A wind advisory was in place for that part of the state thanks to a cold front that pushed through on Wednesday.

