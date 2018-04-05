FBI analyst says cellphone records support murder theory

The FBI says cellphone information supports the police theory that a Connecticut man charged with killing his parents after they threatened to cut him out of their will shot his mother while they were riding in his garbage truck.

Kyle Navin faces murder charges in the deaths of Jeffrey Navin and Jeanette Navin. The Easton couple disappeared in August 2015 before their bodies were found two months later, riddled with bullets.

A cellphone record analyst testified Tuesday that Kyle Navin's phone was in close proximity to his parents' phones the day of their disappearance. Detectives had searched his phone records after his alibi "didn't make any sense."

Navin goes on trial soon. He has pleaded not guilty. His attorney is seeking to keep Navin's police statements away from the jury.

