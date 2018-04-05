Possibilities for spring snow in the coming days

There are several chances for some more April snow in the coming days.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said the first comes on Friday, though it should quickly change over to rain.

"Snow or a wintry mix will develop after the morning commute," Haney said. "A slushy accumulation of a coating to 2 inches is possible over portions of interior Connecticut before the precipitation changes to all rain in the afternoon."

Temps will start in the 20s and 30s. A strong breeze will develop and they'll then rise into the 40s to near 50 degrees later in the day.

The next chance for snow comes Saturday, though the forecast is not set in stone.

As of Thursday's forecast, a cold front brings a storm system close to the state. However, the latest model runs show it staying south and having little impact on Connecticut.

"Things can change, and if that storm system decides to jog a little further north, we could have some snow here in the state," Haney said.

Haney said it'll be a cool day regardless of what happens. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 40s.

Sunday appears to be mostly sunny, but again with temps in the 40s.

A third chance for snow may be Monday into Tuesday.

However, Haney called the forecast complicated.

"A coastal storm will bring precipitation to Connecticut at some point, but the timing and the impact is highly uncertain," he said.

His Thursday morning forecast called for a cloudy Monday with a chance for rain or a wintry mix later in the day. Temps should be in the 40s.

"Depending on the exact storm track, we could have snow or rain on Tuesday, perhaps even both," Haney said. "We will keep you updated."

Read the complete technical discussion here.

