Snow and rain are on the way for Friday

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

There are several chances for some more April snow in the coming days.

While the chances may be minor, they all bear watching.

It'll be a cold night, with temperatures dropping into the 20s overnight.

A storm system moves in on Friday.

"Snow or a wintry mix will develop tomorrow (Friday) morning, but it will hold off until after the morning commute, roughly between 9 a.m. and noon," Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.

A slushy accumulation of a coating to 1 inch is possible over parts of the state.

DePrest said the precipitation will change to rain in the afternoon.

"For the Greater Hartford Area, there will be little or no snow accumulation, maybe a light coating," DePrest said.

Temps will start in the 20s and 30s. A strong breeze will develop and they'll then rise into the 40s to near 50 degrees later in the day.

Rain will mix with or change to wet snow on Friday night. There should be little to no accumulation.

It now looks like a coastal storm will remain to the south of New England on Saturday.

"Any lingering snow or rain is expected to end early in the morning then the sky will become partly sunny," DePrest said.

It'll be a cool day regardless of what happens. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 40s.

Sunday appears to be mostly sunny, but again with temps in the 40s.

A third chance for snow may be Tuesday.

However, the impact has yet to be determined.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

For updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text to "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.