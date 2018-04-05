Hartford Yard Goats open season tonight vs. New Hampshire

Baseball is back in Hartford.

The Yard Goats' season will be back in full swing on Thursday night.

The Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies is taking on the Toronto Blue Jays affiliate New Hampshire Fisher Cats for its opening night at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

The Yard Goats will play 70 games on their home field this season.

There are several new additions to Dunkin' Donuts Park that fans can enjoy, including high top tables, reserved seating at the Budweiser Sky Bar and a newly-created right field party porch.

Thursday night's game starts at 7:05 p.m.

Ticket information can be found on the team's website here.

