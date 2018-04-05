Threat puts Madison school in 'code yellow' status

A social media threat prompted security precautions at a school in Madison.

Madison Public Schools said the threat was posted on Wednesday night and referenced Daniel Hand High School.

School officials said the administration responded and with the help of Madison police, identified the student who posted it.

"The school immediately went into code yellow [Thursday morning] which keeps all students and staff securely in place and does not permit entry into the building," said superintendent Thomas Scarice.

The precautions were lifted a short time later.

Scarice said classes have resume on a normal schedule for the rest of the day.

The student suspected of making the threat has not been identified.

