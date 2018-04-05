Crack, heroin and edible marijuana lead to 2 arrests in Moosup

Joseph Lombardy and Samantha Gooslin face charges after police seized crack cocaine, heroin and edible marijuana from a home in Moosup. (Plainfield police)

A lengthy investigation into drug dealing at a Plainfield home resulted in the arrests of two people.

Joseph Lombardy, 61, and Samantha Gooslin, 32, face a number of charges following their arrests on Wednesday.

Police said they executed a drug-related search and seizure warrant at a home on Lake Street in the Moosup section of town.

They received complaints about suspected drug sales.

During the search, police said they seized crack cocaine, heroin, marijuana edibles and packaging materials.

Lombardy and Gooslin were charged with possession of crack cocaine with intent to sell, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of more than a half ounce of marijuana.

Both were released on a $25,000 bond and scheduled to face a judge in Danielson Superior Court on April 16.

