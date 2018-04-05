Gov. nominates Justice Robinson of Stamford for chief justice

Gov. Dannel Malloy nominated Justice Richard Allen Robinson of Stamford to be chief justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court. (WFSB)

The governor nominated his second pick for chief justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court on Thursday.

Gov. Dannel Malloy nominated Justice Richard Allan Robinson of Stamford to serve as chief justice.

“During his esteemed career in public and judicial service Justice Robinson has demonstrated a keen legal acumen and incisive insight,” Malloy said. “I am confident that as chief justice, his tenure will be marked with distinction and his leadership will prove to be invaluable, should he be confirmed.”

Robinson would fill the seat held by Chief Justice Chase T. Rogers, who retired in February. If voted in, Robinson would be the first African-American to hold the Judicial Branch's top job.

"I've had the incredible honor and privilege of serving the people of this great state as a Superior Court Judge and Appellate Court Judge, and as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court. I'm looking forward to the possibility of serving the people in this new capacity," Robinson said on Thursday.

Prior to his service in the courts, the 60-year-old Robinson served as staff counsel and on the assistant corporation counsel for the city of Stamford for 15 years.

"If my nomination is approved I promise that from day one until my final day at the branch I will do all that I can possibly do to live up to the responsibilities that come with this new position," Robinson said.

During a previous taping of Face the State on Channel 3, Republican Sen. Len Fasano thought Robinson would be a good fit.

"I think Justice Robinson would make a great chief justice, [the] first African American justice for our state," Fasano said. "I don't agree with a lot of decisions, I might add. Some of the decisions, I have read them, but the logic and the moves he chooses when he writes these decisions are really unique and profound."

Fasano said he would vote to confirm him.

Malloy also nominated Superior Court Judge Steven D. Ecker of New Haven to become an associate justice to the Supreme Court.

Malloy's first pick for chief justice, Justice Andrew McDonald, failed along party lines last month.

