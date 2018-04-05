34 pigs died in an Ellington barn fire

Crews worked to extinguish a barn fire in Ellington on Thursday (WFSB)

Fire officials said more than two dozen pigs died in a fire at a barn in Ellington on Thursday.

The fire was reported just after 10 a.m. at a farm on Crane Road.

The fire chief said four adult pigs and 30 piglets died in the fire.

There are some cats that are missing as well.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Stay with Channel 3 on air and on the app for updates.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.