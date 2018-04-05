Several pigs have died in an Ellington barn fire

Crews worked to extinguish a barn fire in Ellington on Thursday (WFSB)

Several pigs died in a fire at a barn in Ellington on Thursday.

The fire was reported just after 10 a.m. at a farm on Crane Road.

The fire chief said many pigs died in the fire, however it is unclear how many.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

