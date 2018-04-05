New Haven man identified as Woodbridge homicide victim

A New Haven man was identified as the homicide victim found on Rimmon Road Wednesday in Woodbridge. (WFSB)

A man from New Haven was identified as the person found dead in the middle of a road in Woodbridge on Wednesday.

Woodbridge police said 37-year-old Alan Robinson Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was found lying in Rimmon Road between Deer Run and Robin roads just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police labeled Robinson's death a homicide.

The discovery lead to security precautions at two area schools.

There's no word on a suspect.

Police said the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Woodbridge police at 203-387-2512.

