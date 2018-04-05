PD: School bus driver used bus to buy, deliver heroin

Stratford police have arrested a school bus driver who is accused of using his bus to buy and deliver heroin.

During a several-month-long investigation, police identified Garfield Howell as an alleged heroin dealer.

Howell is also a school bus driver for WE Transport.

Police said Howell was seen on surveillance footage several times using the school bus to purchase and deliver heroin.

On Thursday, police served a search warrant at a home on Barnum Avenue in Stratford where they found about 195 grams of heroin.

Howell was arrested and charged with sale of narcotics, conspiracy to sell narcotics, and risk of injury to a minor.

He was held on a $100,000 bond and is expected to appear in court later this month.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.