PD: School bus driver used bus to buy, deliver heroin

A business and technical school with two locations in Connecticut announced on Wednesday that it has permanently closed.More >
A business and technical school with two locations in Connecticut announced on Wednesday that it has permanently closed.More >
The FBI says cellphone information supports the police theory that a Connecticut man charged with killing his parents after they threatened to cut him out of their will shot his mother while they were riding in his garbage truck.More >
The FBI says cellphone information supports the police theory that a Connecticut man charged with killing his parents after they threatened to cut him out of their will shot his mother while they were riding in his garbage truck.More >
The teens had been missing for about three months before police recovered their bodies inside a deep mine shaft about 75 miles south of Salt Lake City.More >
The teens had been missing for about three months before police recovered their bodies inside a deep mine shaft about 75 miles south of Salt Lake City.More >
It's going to be a cold and windy day today, so bundle up!More >
It's going to be a cold and windy day today, so bundle up!More >
Calling hours for a state trooper killed in a crash are being held Thursday afternoon in East Hartford.More >
Calling hours for a state trooper killed in a crash are being held Thursday afternoon in East Hartford.More >
A 63-year old Watertown man was reported missing from Mohegan Sun Casino early Wednesday morning.More >
A 63-year old Watertown man was reported missing from Mohegan Sun Casino early Wednesday morning.More >
A woman that tipped off US Marshals to the whereabouts of an inmate that escaped from a Connecticut prison said she hasn’t been paid the reward that was promised.More >
A woman that tipped off US Marshals to the whereabouts of an inmate that escaped from a Connecticut prison said she hasn’t been paid the reward that was promised.More >
A Shelton mother is facing charges after police said her baby was found to have multiple bone fractures.More >
A Shelton mother is facing charges after police said her baby was found to have multiple bone fractures.More >
Police officers responding to reports of a man threatening people with a gun on Wednesday fatally shot a man carrying a metal pipe, mistaking it for a firearm,.More >
Police officers responding to reports of a man threatening people with a gun on Wednesday fatally shot a man carrying a metal pipe, mistaking it for a firearm,.More >
Emergency crews are responding to a serious crash in Tolland.More >
Emergency crews are responding to a serious crash in Tolland.More >