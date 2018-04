Better Recipes

Brown Sugar Bourbon Barbecue Ribs

Recipe provided by Francine Austin

Ingredients:

8-9 pounds pork spare ribs (separated)

3 tablespoons garlic (minced)

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

3 tablespoons onion powder

4 tablespoons brown sugar bourbon seasoning

3 tablespoons olive oil

4 scallions (finely chopped, plus more to garnish)

1 bottle Sriracha Teriyaki Sauce

1 bottle Bourbon Molasses BBQ Sauce