4.5.18 Edible Cookie Dough

Edible Cookie Dough (Makes 2 Cups of Cookie Dough)

Recipe provided by: Grace Vallo of tastefullygrace.com

The Ingredients:

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

8 tablespoons (1 stick) salted butter, softened

1 cup light brown sugar

¼ cup white sugar

3 tablespoons real vanilla extract

¼ cup skim milk

Suggested Toppings:

¼ cup smooth peanut butter

4-5 peanut butter cups, crushed

¼ cup dark chocolate chips (in this recipe, milk chocolate chips are just as delish!)

4-5 crushed Oreos, crushed (I like coconut-flavored Oreos as well!)

Rainbow sprinkles & 2 tablespoons vanilla cake mix flour

Melted dark chocolate, crushed walnuts, and graham cracker crumbs

Samoas (or other Girl Scout Cookies!)

The Steps:

Bake flour at 350 degrees for 5-7 minutes, to kill any bacteria.

In a medium bowl (with mixer attachment or hand mixer), add flour, butter, brown sugar, white sugar, and vanilla extract. Use pastry cutter to mix dough into coarse crumbles. Then add milk slowly and blend until dough is moist but not sticky (about ¼ cup).

Separate dough evenly into 3 small bowls. In one bowl, add peanut butter and peanut butter cups. Knead until combined. In another bowl, add crushed Oreos, and knead until combined. In a third bowl, add chocolate chips, and knead until combined.

Cover with plastic wrap at room temperature for up to 4 days. Or the smarter idea, enjoy the whole thing right away with no guilt.