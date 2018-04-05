Committee passes bill to develop plan to allow recreational marijuana

On Thursday, the state’s Appropriations Committee passed a bill to develop a plan to allow recreational marijuana.

Officials said the bill passed 27 to 24.

The bill goes to the General Assembly next.

While the bill only calls for the development of a plan to legalize and regulate the retail sale of marijuana, this still shows progress.

"It’s really being proactive because again with Massachusetts, Vermont, Rhode Island is now considering it I think we need to be prepared and understand what it would encompass for the state if we were to go forward," said Republican State Rep. Melissa Ziobron.

The bill calls the secretary of the Office of Policy Management to look into the most cost effective way to legalize and regulate recreational marijuana along with programs on substance abuse treatment, prevention, education and awareness.

Proponents said they feel pot is simply safer than alcohol. Critics, however, said the two are not comparable and that the state stands to lose far more than it would gain by making marijuana legal.

Still, the state has left the door open to the idea for quite a while. It decriminalized small amounts of pot and allowed marijuana to treat certain medical conditions.

Eight states, including neighboring Massachusetts, have legalized recreational marijuana.

It remains against federal law, which for the most part has gone unenforced. However, the White House has said it may change that in the future.

In Connecticut, the bill would legalize and tax recreational marijuana. It could bring in at least $45 million per year.

