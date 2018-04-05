Investigation underway after part of train derails in New Britain

An investigation is underway after part of a Pan Am train derailed in New Britain Wednesday night.
It happened a little after 10 p.m. in the area of Columbus Boulevard.
New Britain officials said three of the four engines on the train derailed. No injuries were reported.
The train was carrying about 80 cars that contained hazmat materials, including propane.
Later in the evening, officials said an engine car was brought in and attached to the train, pushing it west.
The trains were placed back on the track around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday.
Officials said Pan Am crews remained at the scene to make repairs to the tracks.
The Federal Rail Authority will conduct an investigation to determine the cause of the derailment.
This same area has been the scene of several other incidents, officials said, including a train derailment in December of 2016, and an incident last week when a train carrying 80 cars got stuck and had to reverse back into Berlin.
“The City of New Britain has sent a letter to Pan Am requesting action be taken to ensure safety to the community and well-being of surrounding businesses,” officials said in a press release.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
