Plan for tolls in CT inches forward again

The plan to bring tolls back to Connecticut highways inched forward again Thursday.

The Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee passed the governor’s plan, 26-25.

Late last month, lawmakers approved a study on where to put tolls across the state.

On the proposal would be to put them on I-95, I-91, I-84, and the Wilbur Cross and Merritt parkways.

Some view it as another tax and want more clarity over where the tolls will go and how much drivers will be charged.

Backers of the plan say drivers who pass through our state should pay for the roads they use.

The bill now moves to the house.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.