A cold night and a period of snow and rain tomorrow!

A COLD THURSDAY…

Temperatures were well below normal today, by at least 10 degrees! Highs ranged from the upper 30s to the low and middle 40s. The official high at Bradley International was 43 degrees, which is the normal high for early March. The normal, or average, high for today, April 5th, is 56 degrees. A strong west to northwest made it feel even colder. There were gusts to 30 mph or higher in many locations. Wind chill temperatures were in the 20s and lower 30s in many locations this afternoon. A few flurries and snow showers moved across the Northwest Hills, but most of the state remain dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

Bundle up if you’re going to the Hartford Yard Goats game this evening at Dunkin Donuts Park in Hartford! It is the season opener vs. the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. When the first pitch is thrown at 7:05 this evening, the temperature will be in the upper 30s and the wind chill will dip into the 20s at times. The temperature will drop to around 33 degrees by the 9th inning, but it will feel like the 20s. The sky will be partly cloudy and we don’t have to worry about any precipitation.

Overnight, the wind will subside and temperatures will bottom out in the 20s with some upper teens likely in the normally colder locations.

UNSETTLED FRIDAY…

A storm system will move into the Northeast on Friday. Snow or a wintry mix will develop tomorrow morning, but it will hold off until after the morning commute, roughly between 9:00 am and noon. A slushy accumulation of a coating to 1” is possible over portions of interior Connecticut before the precipitation changes to rain showers in the afternoon. For the Greater Hartford Area, there will be little or no snow accumulation, maybe light coating. A strong southwesterly breeze will develop and temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 40s by late in the day. We’ll probably see a little sunshine, but the sky will be cloudy most of the day.

Rain showers will mix with or change to wet snow Friday night as the atmosphere turns colder again. There should be little or no accumulation. Temperatures will bottom out in the 30s, but above freezing in most locations.

THE WEEKEND…

It now looks like a coastal storm will remain to the south of New England on Saturday. Any lingering snow or rain is expected to end early in the morning then the sky will become partly sunny. It’ll be breezy and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. A storm will move off the Carolina Coast Saturday, but it should pass out to sea, well to the south of New England. Most of the numerical guidance models are in agreement with this scenario. Yesterday, it looked like the storm would take a more northerly track and we were concerned about accumulating snow. That is no longer the case and hopefully it will stay that way!

Sunday still looks good with partly to mostly sunny skies. However, it is going to be another unseasonably chilly day with lows in the 20s and highs in the mid to possibly upper 40s. There will be a brisk north to northwest breeze as well.

The combination of clear skies and diminishing winds will allow the mercury to dip into the upper teens and 20s Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK…

Monday will start out dry and cold with partly to mostly sunny skies. Clouds will overspread the state during the afternoon in advance of the next storm system. We might even see some rain or a wintry mix before the afternoon is over. Temperatures should rise well into the 40s before the sky becomes cloudy.

A coastal storm will likely impact Connecticut on Tuesday, but to what degree remains to be seen. Currently, we think the storm center will remain well offshore with only light snow and rain expected for Connecticut. The European Model is coming in a little heavier, but it is not forecasting a big storm. If we do have a thick overcast and periods of snow and rain, temperatures will rise no higher than the 40s. However, if we have very little precipitation and the clouds thin out, temperatures could top 50 degrees. We’ll keep you updated over the coming days.

Wednesday will be a nice day with partly to mostly sunny skies and finally it will feel more like spring! Temperature should rise well into the 50s for a change!

Another storm system will move into the Northeast on Thursday, but the atmosphere will be warm enough for rain showers. Temperatures are expected to rise well into the 50s to possibly near 60 degrees.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

