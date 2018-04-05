Snow to rain, a lull, then another round of precip heading into the weekend...

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

Snow transitions to a mix then rain from south to north this afternoon before ending. Accumulations (of snow) will be confined to grassy surfaces, etc…where a coating to an inch or so is possible, roads will be primarily wet. The round of precip is associated with a warm front, is quick hitting… done/over by 5pm (with the exception of perhaps an isolated rain shower). Temperatures eventually warm well into the 40s.

From late afternoon into the evening, we anticipate a lull. Then, another round of rain arrives toward midnight with a cold front. It could end as a little snow by daybreak Saturday (not expecting any meaningful accumulation). The rest of tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and still cool with highs in the mid-40s. Sunday will then bring a mostly sunny sky, but it will be breezy and cool. Over the course of the weekend, a big storm develops off the coast of the Carolinas, but looks to stay just far enough offshore to be of no issue to us here in CT.

Beyond the weekend, we’re still looking at late Monday into Tuesday of next week as a time-frame of interest. Beyond that, temperatures finally get to more seasonable levels.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

----------------------------------------------

UNSETTLED TODAY…

A storm system will move into the Northeast today. Snow or a wintry mix will develop later this morning, roughly between 9:00 am and noon. A slushy accumulation of a coating to 1” is possible over interior portions of Connecticut before the precipitation changes to rain showers this afternoon. For the Greater Hartford Area, there will be little or no snow accumulation, maybe a light coating. A strong southwesterly breeze will develop and temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 40s by late in the day. We’ll probably see a little sunshine, but the sky will be cloudy most of the day.

Rain showers will mix with or change to wet snow tonight as the atmosphere turns colder again. There should be little or no accumulation. Temperatures will bottom out in the 30s, but above freezing in most locations.

THE WEEKEND…

It now looks like a coastal storm will remain to the south of New England tomorrow. Any lingering snow or rain is expected to end early in the morning, then the sky will become partly sunny. It’ll be breezy and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Most of the numerical guidance models are in agreement with this scenario. Hopefully it will stay that way!

Sunday still looks good with partly to mostly sunny skies. However, it is going to be another unseasonably chilly day with lows in the 20s and highs in the mid to possibly upper 40s. There will be a brisk north to northwest breeze as well.

The combination of clear skies and diminishing winds will allow the mercury to dip into the upper teens and 20s Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK…

Monday will start out dry and cold with partly to mostly sunny skies. Clouds will overspread the state during the afternoon in advance of the next storm system. We might even see some rain or a wintry mix before the afternoon is over. Temperatures should rise well into the 40s before the sky becomes cloudy.

A coastal storm will likely impact Connecticut on Tuesday, but to what degree remains to be seen. Currently, we think the storm center will remain well offshore with only light snow and rain expected for Connecticut. The European Model is coming in a little heavier, but it is not forecasting a big storm. If we do have a thick overcast and periods of snow and rain, temperatures will rise no higher than the 40s. However, if we have very little precipitation and the clouds thin out, temperatures could top 50 degrees. We’ll keep you updated over the coming days.

Wednesday will be a nice day with partly to mostly sunny skies and finally it will feel more like spring! Temperature should rise well into the 50s for a change!

Another storm system will move into the Northeast on Thursday, but the atmosphere will be warm enough for rain showers. Temperatures are expected to rise well into the 50s to possibly near 60 degrees.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

