State police warn of 'fallen officer fund' scam

Connecticut State Police are warning residents of a ‘fallen officer’s fund’ scam.

On Thursday, state police were made aware of a telephone scam where the scammer called seeking donations for a fallen officer’s fund.

This comes after the death of Connecticut State TFC Kevin Miller.

State police said they have heard of similar scams in the past, but not recently, until now.

They said the scammer called a Connecticut State Police trooper. The trooper started asking the scammer questions.

This scammer provided two different names for the “company” he worked for. The company was based out of Wyoming.

After several questions, the scammer hung up. When the trooper called back, the line didn’t ring.

State Police are reminding residents to never give credit card, debit card, or bank account information to anyone requesting donations, especially over the phone.

Anyone who wishes to donate in memory of Miller can send a check payable to “The Connecticut State Police Union, Inc.” and include “Kevin Miller Memorial Fund” in the check memo.

Checks can be mailed to:

Kevin Miller Memorial Fund

Connecticut State Police Union

500 Main Street

East Hartford, CT 06118

According to police, all donations made will go towards funeral arrangements and distributed to Miller’s children in the coming years.

There is also an official GoFundMe, which you can find here.

