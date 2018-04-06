Law enforcement from across the country gather in East Hartford as trooper is laid to rest

State Police First Class Trooper Kevin Miller's wake and funeral are being held at Rentschler Field (WFSB)

Law enforcement members from across the country will be in East Hartford on Friday to say goodbye to a fallen state trooper.

A mass of Christian burial will take place at Rentschler Field for 49-year-old Trooper First Class Kevin Miller.

Miller was killed last week when his cruiser collided with the rear-end of a tractor trailer on Interstate 84 in Tolland.

Rentschler Field was chosen as the venue because of the wide-reaching effect Miller's death had on friends, family and law enforcement community.

Officers from as far as Utah, Texas and Wisconsin paid their respects at Miller's wake on Thursday.

Hundreds from across Connecticut and the country are expected to attend the funeral on Friday.

The Connecticut State Police told Channel 3 that guests will be sitting in the stadium's seats. Family and close friends will be inside.

Once the indoor funeral services are over, there will be an outdoor ceremony with taps, rifles, a flag-folding ceremony and a flyover.

Miller was a state trooper for nearly 20 years.

State police created a memorial fund in his honor. They said all of the money raised will go to Miller’s ex-wife and his two children who are 13 and 10. It can be found here.

The investigation into his crash continues.

The funeral starts at 11 a.m.

The burial that follows is private.

