Nearly 2,000 law enforcement gather as state trooper is laid to rest

Family members have shared photos of Trooper First Class Kevin Miller (Family photos)

TFC Kevin Miller was laid to rest on Friday. (WFSB)

TFC Kevin Miller's casket was brought out onto Rentschler Field for an outdoor ceremony. (WFSB)

Law enforcement members from across the country were in East Hartford on Friday to say goodbye to a fallen state trooper.

A mass of Christian burial took place at Rentschler Field for 49-year-old Trooper First Class Kevin Miller.

Miller was killed last week when his cruiser collided with the rear-end of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 84 in Tolland.

Rentschler Field was chosen as the venue because of the wide-reaching effect Miller's death had on friends, family and law enforcement community.

Officers from as far as Utah, Texas, and Wisconsin paid their respects at Miller's wake on Thursday.

Nearly 2,000 from across Connecticut and the country attended the funeral on Friday.

Miller's fellow troopers said the amount of support shows his service was appreciated.

"It's overwhelming. It’s overwhelming," said trooper Kelly Grant. "It’s so nice for all of us to know that we do have the support of not only law enforcement but the community when something tragic like this happens."

"It’s definitely humbling," said trooper Christopher Scott. "The only people who truly understand what we do on a daily basis are the brothers and sisters in law enforcement who wear the badge."

Members of Troop K, Troop C and Miller's training troop attended the funeral. Arrangements were made for other troopers to cover their shifts so they could grieve.

The Connecticut State Police told Channel 3 that guests sat in the stadium's seats. Family and close friends will be inside.

Once the indoor funeral services are over, there will be an outdoor ceremony with taps, rifles, a flag-folding ceremony and a flyover.

Miller was a state trooper for nearly 20 years.

State police created a memorial fund in his honor. They said all of the money raised will go to Miller’s ex-wife and his two children who are 13 and 10. It can be found here.

The investigation into his crash continues.

The funeral started at 11 a.m.

The entire service was streamed on the Channel 3 Facebook page here.

The burial that followed was private.

