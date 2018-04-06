Bradley airport gears up for spring break

Bradley International Airport is expected to be packed with spring break passengers through April 15. (WFSB)

Spring break is around the corner, which means Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks is gearing up for an increase in passenger volume over the next week and a half.

Friday was a busy day at the airport.

A Channel 3 crew saw long lines. The airport staff was trying to move passengers along as fast as they could.

Airport officials recommended that travelers give themselves at least 90 minutes for checking in and getting through TSA screening.

That's just for domestic flights.

For international flights, the airport advised passengers to allow three hours.

Channel 3 spoke with one woman on Friday morning who said she needed that extra time.

“I’ve been here before when the lines have been all the way down the terminal on Friday mornings," said Sharon Bellinger of Windsor.

Before getting to the airport, passengers should:

Confirm the status of their flight. Familiarize themselves with parking options at the airport. Speed up the TSA screening process by reviewing guidelines ahead of time and come prepared.

Bradley is expecting the exceptionally busy spring break window to last through April 15.

