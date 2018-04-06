Rain, some snow to fall tonight

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

A storm arrived late Friday morning with some snow to start, but now we're expected to end the day with rain.

While some towns just saw wet or slushy surfaces, Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said some towns saw up to 3 inches of snow.

"Snowfall totals include: Union 3.5”, Canton 2.8”, Coventry 2.7”, Stafford Springs 2.2”, Burlington 2.0”, East Farmington Heights 1.5”, Warren 1.3”, Southington 1.1”, and a trace of snow in New London," DePrest said.

The snow eventually changed over to rain for parts of the state during the afternoon before it tapered off.

We aren't out of the woods yet.

More precipitation is on the way Friday evening.

"We can expect a period of rain that will mix with wet snow. The early evening hours will be mainly dry, but rain will likely develop between 9 pm and midnight," DePrest said.

After midnight, DePrest said rain could change to wet snow, but little or no accumulation is expected.

Overnight lows will range from 32 to 37 degrees.

Saturday will be dry, but it'll be mostly cloudy. The clouds will later thin out and there could be some sunshine in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the mid to possibly upper 40s.

Sunday should feature mostly sunny skies, but some chilly temperatures. Lows will be in the 20s with highs in the 40s.

Another storm system could be in play early next week.

"Tuesday morning should be dry, but rain or a wintry mix is likely in the afternoon and evening," DePrest said.

