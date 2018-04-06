Storm may begin with snow, wintry mix today

A storm expected to arrive late Friday morning may start off with some snow or a wintry mix before switching to rain.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said the window for the storm's arrival is between 9 a.m. and noon.

"A slushy accumulation of a coating to 1 inch is possible over interior portions of Connecticut before the precipitation changes to rain showers [Friday] afternoon," Haney said. "For the greater Hartford area, there will be little or no snow accumulation, maybe a light coating."

With a strong breeze, temperatures are expected to reach the mid-to-upper 40s.

"We’ll probably see a little sunshine, but the sky will be cloudy most of the day," Haney said.

Rain showers may mix with or change over to wet snow by Friday night as temperatures drop into the mid-to-upper 30s. However, little-to-no accumulation is expected.

A storm system the Early Warning Forecast team had been monitoring for Saturday will remain to the south of the region.

"Any lingering snow or rain is expected to end early in the morning, then the sky will become partly sunny," Haney said. "It’ll be breezy and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s."

Most of the forecast models show that scenario playing out.

"Hopefully it will stay that way," Haney said.

Sunday should feature mostly sunny skies, but some chilly temperatures. Lows will be in the 20s with highs in the 40s.

"Monday will start out dry and cold with partly to mostly sunny skies," Haney said. "Clouds will overspread the state during the afternoon in advance of the next storm system."

There may even be some rain or a wintry mix before the afternoon is over. Temps may reach into the 40s.

"A coastal storm will likely impact Connecticut on Tuesday, but to what degree remains to be seen," Haney said. "Currently, we think the storm center will remain well offshore with only light snow and rain expected for Connecticut."

