Rollover crash closes road in East Windsor

Police responded to a rollover crash on North Road in East Windsor on Friday. (East Windsor police)

A rollover crash in East Windsor forced police to close a road on Friday morning.

It happened on North Road.

Police said there was entrapment.

Officers, firefighters and ambulance personnel were on the scene.

At least one person was hurt.

Police warned drivers to expect delays and detours in the area.

