State funding 'earmarked' for Newington fuel spill

A fuel spill that's been the bane of a neighborhood in Newington is getting a little help from the state.

Rep. Tony Guerrera, who represents the town, announced on Friday that the state Bond Commission is scheduled to approve a $1.5 million for the cleanup.

Late last year, 19,000 gallons of diesel spilled at a bus garage on Garfield Street behind town hall.

The situation was so bad that town officials considered tearing down buildings as part of the cleanup.

Neighbors have been fed up with the slow progress. One was arrested this week after his frustrations turned into threats, according to police.

“I have been meeting with the governor’s staff on this issue weekly,” Guerrera said. “It was important to the entire Newington legislative delegation that we secure this funding. The governor and his staff listened to our concerns and came through for the people of Newington.”

Earlier this year, Guerrera said he and other town officials met with members of Gov. Dannel Malloy's staff to discuss state support for the cleanup.

Guerrera said the town has since spent about $1 million on cleanup efforts.

“This state money will ease the financial stress on Newington,” he said.

The Bond Commission is expected to address the funding at a meeting on April 13.

