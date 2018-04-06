PD: Two charged in Wolcott package store burglary

Police have arrested two men accused in a package store burglary (Wolcott Police)

Wolcott police have arrested two men accused of burglarizing a local package store late last year.

It happened on Dec. 2, police said, in the early morning hours at North End Package Store.

Police said the suspect’s car was seen on surveillance footage driving into the parking lot. One suspect broke into the business, went behind the register to steal money, and left with several packs of cigarettes.

During the investigation, police were able to identify the car’s owner as 55-year-old Edward Cavallaro. Police identified the person who went into the package store as 36-year-old Casey McAdams.

They were both arrested.

Cavallaro was charged with conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, and conspiracy to commit fourth-degree larceny.

McAdams was charged with third-degree burglary, fourth-degree larceny, second-degree criminal mischief, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, and conspiracy to commit fourth-degree larceny.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.