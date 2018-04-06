Safety measures taken at Bridgeport school due to concerning Snapchat photo

Bridgeport police responded to Central High School on Friday after a circulating Snapchat photo raised concerns.

School officials said a Snapchat photo was circulating around the school, which prompted safety precautions to be put in place.

Officials said the student who was possibly the suspect in this was located and detained.

Police and school officials swept the building as a precaution.

There is no threat to the school at this time.

