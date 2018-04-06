Deadly crash investigated in Stratford

One person was killed when a car slammed into a tree in Stratford overnight.

Police said it happened on Lordship Boulevard near Access Road just after 12:15 a.m. on Friday.

Officers have not identified the driver.

They said the initial investigation showed that the vehicle was headed west on Lordship Boulevard with the driver failed to negotiate a slight curve.

The driver drove off the road and struck the tree near the intersection.

The road was closed for the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.