Neglected dog rescued by East Windsor police is now happy, healthy

Chuck is now happy and healthy (East Windsor Police)

There is a heartwarming update on a neglected dog that was rescued by East Windsor police last fall.

It was one of worst animal abuse cases ever seen in the town.

"Chuck" was found in November, so malnourished, that he couldn't even stand up, and his eyes and mouth were matted shut.

Police and animal control officials weren't able to charge Chuck’s original owner, but they nursed him back to health over the last four months.

Police shared photos of his recovery on Facebook Friday, showing the struggles he faced.

They are happy to report he is happy and healthy and in his new “forever” home.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.