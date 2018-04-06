Recreational marijuana clears a hurdle

Marijuana is back on the minds of Connecticut lawmakers.

A bill for recreational pot took a step forward and is expected to be discussed in the General Assembly.

It's being called a historical leap for lawmakers because it's the first time a recreational marijuana bill has made it out of the committee to even be considered by the rest of the General Assembly.

"An act concerning the legalization and retail sale of marijuana, it's [joint favorable], may I have a motion?" Rep. Toni Walker said during a committee meeting.

Walker is the House chair of the Appropriations Committee.

The committee voted 27 to 24 on Thursday to approve the bill.

The bill proposes to develop a plan to legalize and regulate the sale of marijuana in Connecticut.

It also calls for development of substance abuse treatment prevention and education.

"As we see our neighboring states moving forward with legalization, I think this is a proactive move for us to continue to develop that plan and continue the conversation," said Rep. Juan Candelaria.

A completed plan is due to the General Assembly by Oct. 1.

It remains uncertain whether or not it will be taken up by the state House of Representatives or the state Senate.

