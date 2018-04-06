Another Chilly Day Today

TODAY

Today is going to be a nice day. High pressure will be in control and that means great weather for us. The sky will be mostly sunny as highs climb into the mid to upper 40s. The wind won’t be too strong. Therefore we won't have to deal with too much of a wind chill factor during the day.

Unsettled Tomorrow

Rain and snow showers will move in tomorrow. A weak and rather disorganized storm will arrive from the Great Lakes, resulting in the unsettled weather. Tomorrow morning should be dry but increasingly cloudy. There may be a few showers of snow or rain by mid-morning. This wintry mix is likely during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures could reach into the mid-40s before the precipitation arrives, but then cool, especially in higher elevations, where precipitation will draw down cooler air from aloft. A few model runs have suggested that these showers may bring a minor coating of snow accumulation at the highest elevations of Litchfield and western Hartford Counties.

Pleasant Wednesday

Wednesday will be a pleasant day with partly to mostly sunny skies. The air will finally feel more like spring! Temperatures will rise well into the 50s which will feel wonderful, considering that the day will be sunny and calm.

Rain showers Thursday

Rain showers will move in Thursday. Yes, another weak storm system and a warm front will move toward the Northeast, resulting in the unsettled weather. Given the temperature profile we expect, we foresee only rain showers and no wintry mix. Temperatures will rise well into the 50s to possibly near 60 degrees.

Early showers Friday

Friday will be cloudy, but most of the day should be dry. A cool front will come from the Great Lakes during the wee hours, then return from the south as a warm front during the afternoon. Since this front will never really go away, we should expect cloudy skies all day. By afternoon, warming aloft will support temperatures going at least into the 50s. Should sunshine break out toward the end of the day, highs could go even higher – into the 60s.

Warm Saturday

We should be in a position to see a very warm day Saturday! You can expect partly sunny skies Saturday, with a strong southwesterly wind. Readings could go well into the 60s and low-70s inland. It will be cooler closer to the water of the Sound; highs may only be in the upper-50s or low-60s in New London County, since the wind will be off a pretty long fetch of cold water.

Showers Sunday

Showers are possible Sunday as a cold front comes into the state. Highs will be around 60 as this event occurs.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney

